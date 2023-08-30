Acquisitions by Reliance Retail in the last 4 years

From retail tech solutions to intimate wear, here are the key acquisitions by Reliance Retail since 2019
New Delhi: Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies, which according to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and has a potential to grow.
Reliance Retail has posted an annual revenue of Rs 2,60,364 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023, registering a year-on-year growth of 30%. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs17,928 crore and its net profit stood at Rs 9,181 crore.
Over the past few years, it has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds owing to its rock-solid fundamentals and compelling value proposition.
In September 2020, the valuation of Reliance’s Retail business stood at Rs4,28,000 crore. In less than three years, it doubled. “Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally,” the company’s director Isha Ambani said at RIL’s 46th annual general meeting.
A key element of its growth has been acquiring the right businesses, be it technology or retail. Here’s a list of key businesses acquired by Reliance since 2019:
2019
March 2019
Grab a Grub Services Pvt. Ltd.
Category: Logistic tech
Amount: Rs 106 crore initial investment + Rs 40 crore
C-Square Info-Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Category: Technology
Amount: Rs 82 crore
August 2019
Shopsense Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd – Fynd
Category: Retail tech platform
Amount: Rs 295 crore
December 2019
Nowfloats Technologies Private Limited
Category: Technology
Amount: Rs 141.63 crore
July 2019
Hamleys
Category: Toys
Amount: Rs 620 crore
2020
March 2020
Shri Kannan Departmental Store Pvt. Ltd.
Category: Grocery
Amount: Rs 152.5 crore
May 2020
Mesindus Ventures Private Limited – Qalara
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Not disclosed
August 2020
Netmeds
Category: Pharma
Amount: Rs 620 crore
November 2020
Urban Ladder
Category: Furniture
Amount: Rs 182 crore
2021
February 2021
Zivame
Category: Intimate wear
Amount: Not disclosed
July 2021
Portico
Category: Furnishings
Amount: Not disclosed
Milkbasket
Category: Grocery
Amount: Not disclosed
Justdial
Category: 3P platform
Amount: Rs 3497 crore
October 2021
Jaisuryas
Category: Grocery
Amount: Not disclosed
Ritu Kumar
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Not disclosed
November 2021
Amante
Category: Intimate wear
Amount: Not disclosed
Kalanikethan
Category: Ethnic wear / sarees
Amount: Not disclosed
Manish Malhotra
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Not disclosed
December 2021
Anamika Khanna’s AK-Ok
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Not disclosed
2022
January 2022
Dunzo (25.8% stake)
Category: Quick commerce /online retail
Amount: $200mn
Addverb Technologies
Category: Robotics
Amount: Rs 982 crores
Rahul Mishra (60:40 JV)
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Not disclosed
March 2022
Clovia
Category: Intimate wear / Fashion & Lifestyle
Amount: Rs 950 crore
June 2022
Plastic Legno SPA (40% stake in India business
Category: Toy Manufacturing
July 2022
Gap
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle
Franchisee agreement for India
Source: Reliance Retail & IndiaRetailing Research