Acquisitions by Reliance Retail in the last 4 years

From retail tech solutions to intimate wear, here are the key acquisitions by Reliance Retail since 2019

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies, which according to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and has a potential to grow.

Reliance Retail has posted an annual revenue of Rs 2,60,364 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023, registering a year-on-year growth of 30%. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs17,928 crore and its net profit stood at Rs 9,181 crore.

Over the past few years, it has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds owing to its rock-solid fundamentals and compelling value proposition.

In September 2020, the valuation of Reliance’s Retail business stood at Rs4,28,000 crore. In less than three years, it doubled. “Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally,” the company’s director Isha Ambani said at RIL’s 46th annual general meeting.

A key element of its growth has been acquiring the right businesses, be it technology or retail. Here’s a list of key businesses acquired by Reliance since 2019:

2019

March 2019

Grab a Grub Services Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Logistic tech

Amount: Rs 106 crore initial investment + Rs 40 crore

C-Square Info-Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Technology

Amount: Rs 82 crore

August 2019

Shopsense Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd – Fynd

Category: Retail tech platform

Amount: Rs 295 crore

December 2019

Nowfloats Technologies Private Limited

Category: Technology

Amount: Rs 141.63 crore

July 2019

Hamleys

Category: Toys

Amount: Rs 620 crore

2020

March 2020

Shri Kannan Departmental Store Pvt. Ltd.

Category: Grocery

Amount: Rs 152.5 crore

May 2020

Mesindus Ventures Private Limited – Qalara

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Not disclosed

August 2020

Netmeds

Category: Pharma

Amount: Rs 620 crore

November 2020

Urban Ladder

Category: Furniture

Amount: Rs 182 crore

2021

February 2021

Zivame

Category: Intimate wear

Amount: Not disclosed

July 2021

Portico

Category: Furnishings

Amount: Not disclosed

Milkbasket

Category: Grocery

Amount: Not disclosed

Justdial

Category: 3P platform

Amount: Rs 3497 crore

October 2021

Jaisuryas

Category: Grocery

Amount: Not disclosed

Ritu Kumar

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Not disclosed

November 2021

Amante

Category: Intimate wear

Amount: Not disclosed

Kalanikethan

Category: Ethnic wear / sarees

Amount: Not disclosed

Manish Malhotra

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Not disclosed

December 2021

Anamika Khanna’s AK-Ok

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Not disclosed

2022

January 2022

Dunzo (25.8% stake)

Category: Quick commerce /online retail

Amount: $200mn

Addverb Technologies

Category: Robotics

Amount: Rs 982 crores

Rahul Mishra (60:40 JV)

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Not disclosed

March 2022

Clovia

Category: Intimate wear / Fashion & Lifestyle

Amount: Rs 950 crore

June 2022

Plastic Legno SPA (40% stake in India business

Category: Toy Manufacturing

July 2022

Gap

Category: Fashion & Lifestyle

Franchisee agreement for India

