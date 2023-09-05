Croma opens its outlet in Sangli, Maharashtra

Located at the Miraj-Vantmure Corner in Sangli district, it is the brand’s 389th store in India

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned consumer durables and electronics (CDE) retail chain Croma has opened its latest outlet in Sangli, Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. Located at the Miraj-Vantmure Corner in Sangli district, it is the brand’s 389th store in India.

We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in #Miraj on September 3rd, 2023. Location: Miraj-Vantmure Corner. Store Number: 389 At Croma, we are committed to serving you better, and this new addition is a testament to our dedication,” Mayur Bhamare, catchment marketing, Croma posted on Linkedin.

Croma has been on an expansion spree as it opened over 58 stores in the first six months of 2023. Furthermore, the CDE giant plans to open 16 more outlets across the country (details mentioned at the end of the article), taking its total number of outlets opened in 2023 to 79, said Croma in a press release. Read more about it here.

The brand’s product basket includes mobiles, televisions, laptops, headphones and earphones, refrigerators, home theatres and soundbars, air conditioners, speakers and media players, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablets, wearables, cameras and gaming equipment among others.

Run by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a Tata Group company, Croma was launched in 2006, as a large format specialist retail store selling multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics. The multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics brand retails more than 16,000 products from over 550 brands across over 100 cities in India.