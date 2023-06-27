Croma opens 58 outlets in 6 months

Croma retails more than 16,000 products from over 550 brands at 370+ stores across 100+ cities in India

New Delhi: Tata-owned Consumer durables and electronics (CDE) retail chain Croma has been on an expansion spree this year. Just six months into the year and the brand has opened 58 stores so far, out of which 41 outlets were opened in the January-March quarter and 17 were rolled out in the April-June quarter, the company said in response to an email query.

In the month of May, Croma opened nine outlets, each at Pawan Mega Mall in Sonipat (10,000 sq. ft.), Garuda Mall in Bengaluru on (7,500 sq. ft.), Memnagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (11,002 sq. ft.), Nana Chhiloda in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (9,138 sq. ft.), Raghuleela Mall in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (11,302 sq. ft.), Panna Road in Satna, Madhya Pradesh (8,500 sq. ft.), Urrahat in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (10,000 sq. ft.), KK Road in Kottayam, Kerala (9,584 sq. ft.) and TDI Connaught Plaza in Mohali, Punjab (10,600 sq. ft).

In June 2023, Croma had opened 5 stores till the 19th. These include two stores in Tamil Nadu—a 10,998 sq. ft. store at DSM Mall in Tirupati and 9,900 sq. ft. outlet at Safura Unity in Vadapalani, Chennai; two in Maharashtra—a 10,029 sq. ft. store on Dindori Road in Nashik and a 8,263 sq. ft store at S K Plaza at Khidkali in Thane; and one in Delhi NCR—a 10,000 sq. ft. store in Gurugram at Capital Business Park.

Furthermore, the CDE giant plans to open 16 more outlets across the country (details mentioned at the end of the article), taking its total number of outlets opened in 2023 to 79, said Croma.

The multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics brand retails more than 16,000 products from over 550 brands at 370+ stores across 100+ cities in India.

The brand’s product basket includes mobiles, televisions, laptops, headphones and earphones, refrigerators, home theatres and soundbars, air conditioners, speakers and media players, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablets, wearables, cameras and gaming equipment among others.

Croma competes with Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales in the brick and mortar space and online with Amazon India, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

In an exclusive with IndiaRetailing in March’23, Croma said that it is eyeing expansion in tier-3 towns in FY23 and the number of store the brand has reached this year, clearly shows its robust expansion plans. To know more, read here.

An offline-first retailer, it has evolved into a successful omni-channel player offering shopping options that include both in-store and online, through its website, which receives a monthly traffic of over 30 million.

Run by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a Tata Group company, Croma was launched in 2006, as a large format specialist retail store selling multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics.