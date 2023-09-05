Google News
Casio India opens its first exclusive G-Shock store in Pune

G-SHOCK Exclusive Store at Mall of Millenium, Pune
The store is located at the recently launched Phoenix Mall of Millennium in Wakad, Pune

Mumbai: Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, has strengthened its retail footprint by inaugurating its first exclusive G-Shock store in Pune, the company announced in a press release. The store is located at the recently launched Phoenix Mall of Millennium in Wakad, Pune and is operational from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days of the week.

Speaking about the launch, Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India said, “The launch of the first exclusive G-Shock store in Pune marks a significant milestone in our strategic expansion plan.”

Launched in 1983 and driven by Kikuo Ibe, G-Shock is a line of watches manufactured by the Japance electronics company, Casio. The watches are primarily made for sports, military and outdoors-oriented activities.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established its presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India’s range of products includes sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks. The brand currently has 59 stores across India.

