Beauty & Wellness

Dubai based beauty brand Skin Story enters India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Skin Story products will be available online on its website – Skinstory.me and the brand is currently in talks with major e-retailers in India

Mumbai: Dubai-based beauty brand Skin Story is set to expand its footprints in India, the company announced in a press release. Its products will be available online for Indian customers on the brand’s website – Skinstory.me and the brand is currently in talks with major e-retailers in India.

Co-founder Rashi Sethi, the creative force behind Skin Story, highlighted the brand’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “At Skin Story, we are deeply committed to providing clean beauty solutions that empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty while fostering a sustainable and greener world.”

The brand offers a wide range of non-toxic, sustainable and fragrance-free makeup products.

Founded by two sisters, Nidhi and Rashi Sethi in 2021, Skin Story is a Dubai-based clean beauty brand designed for makeup enthusiasts that offers a diverse range of products suitable for all skin tones.

