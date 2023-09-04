Google News
Decathlon opens large format store in Bengaluru

Decathlon store, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Situated at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, the new outlet is the 15th Decathlon store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: French sporting goods brand Decathlon has launched a large format store in Bengaluru at Nexus Malls, a mall official wrote on social media. Situated at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, the new outlet is the 15th Decathlon store in Bengaluru.

“The much-awaited large format Decathlon store is now open at Nexus Koramangala Mall. Get ready to indulge in one of its kind store in the country with unbeatable design and exquisite experience,” said Chethana Karmaran, senior manager of leasing at Nexus Malls in a LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the new store.

The store offers sports apparel and equipment for men, women and kids across various segments, including outdoor, water, fitness, racket, team, cycling, running, walking, roller, and target sports.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 by French businessman Michel Leclercq with its first store in Lille, France. Currently, the company owns over 2080 stores in 56 countries and regions, according to the company website.

The international sports retailer entered India in 2009 and opened its first store in Bengaluru on Sarjapur Road. The company came to India as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013. Today it operates more than 100 stores across the country.

Recently, Decathlon has revealed that India holds the position of being the fourth largest sourcing country for Decathlon Global. About 65% of Decathlon’s portfolio sold in the country is made here and the sports retailer manufactured over 100 million quantities across different segments in India in the past year.

