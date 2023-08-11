India is the fourth largest sourcing country for Decathlon

65% of Decathlon’s product portfolio sold in India is made here, 65% of Decathlon’s portfolio sold in the country is made here and the sports retailer manufactured over 100 million quantities across different segments in India in the past year

Bengaluru: Sporting goods brand Decathlon has revealed that India holds the position of being the fourth largest sourcing country for Decathlon Global emphasizing the continued importance and strategic value of future manufacturing operations in India on a global scale.

Including bikes, cricket cats, yoga mats, B1 scooters, frisbees, and fleece jackets, 65% of Decathlon’s portfolio sold in India are made in India 65% of Decathlon’s portfolio sold in India are made in India and it manufactured over 100 million quantities across different segments in India in the past year, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“Over the course of 12 months, 100 million products sold in India were produced on Indian soil. In addition to that, it allowed us to provide employment to 70,000 people through our suppliers across different states in the country,” said Deepak Dsouza, production director, Decathlon Sports India.

Currently, Decathlon produces 80% of the textiles, 80% of the socks, 100% of cricket and hockey bats, 100% of the nutrition range and 95% of the bikes in India. By 2026, the brand aims to achieve a share of Made in India components sold in India to 85%.

The athleisure retailer also envisions providing more than 2,00,000 workers with the help of increasing local quantities in the next three years for India and export around the world.

“Our endeavours are rooted in the belief that local manufacturing blended with innovation and sustainability can create a positive impact not only within India, but also on a global scale. Producing closer to where we sell enables us to lower prices and reduce our carbon footprint,” added Dsouza.

Today, 55% of Decathlon India’s manufacturing suppliers are green energy and it has a vision of achieving 100% green energy by 2026.

The company is releasing its ‘Made in India, for India and the world’ campaign on Independence Day to guide its customers through the complete production journey, starting from sourcing products to manufacturing and distribution.

France-based sporting goods retailer Decathlon was founded in 1976 by Michel Leclerq. The company entered India in 2009 as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013. Today it has 103 stores across the country and over 1,600 across the globe as of August 2022.