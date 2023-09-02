100 startup apps Google will mentor in 2023

Google will help These startups will be the 2023 Class of Appscale Academy that Google runs with MeitY Startup Hub

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has announced the 2023 Class of Appscale Academy with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub that will receive guidance on scaling their applications through a six-month programme at no cost.

It comprises 100 early to mid-stage startups chosen from over 950 applications. The cohort was selected by a jury following an in-depth selection process that took into account their creative ideas and innovation, product quality, product scalability, and talent diversity, Google said on its blog.

The selected startups belong to diverse sectors such as education, health, social, gaming, agriculture, and more.

They include creative solutions such as Enguru (live learning platform), BabyG (parenting and baby development app), Dhenoo (knowledge sharing platform for dairy farmers), GeeCom India (e-commerce opportunities for farmers), EyeCan (helping the visually impaired with virtual assistance), Glii (Queer dating app), Neend (mindfulness app that’s helping people sleep better), ProjectHero (networking platform for construction workers), Kurukshetra (strategy game inspired by Indian mythology), ZenOnco Cancer Care (app for cancer patients and caregivers), and many more.

Interestingly, this year ~50% of the startups are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. “We’re also happy to see 37% of the cohort have a woman founder at the helm,” Google wrote.

Last year, Google launched Appscale Academy in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub, to help startups improve their app’s performance and scale their growth.

What the progamme covers

After a three-month programme comprising virtual and in-person coaching, courses, and training workshops with the selected 100 startups, a selection committee will further shortlist a group of startups (not more than 30) that will receive additional program benefits.

This group will get selected basis fixed criteria that will get disclosed at the onset of the programme.

Here’s a highlight of what the participants selected for the Appscale Academy program will receive:

Training: Curriculum based learning with trainers from Google and the industry along with Google self-paced learning programs, invite-only seminars & events.

Rewards: These will include product credits, hardware and more.

Mentorship: One to few mentorship on specific areas of support.

Promotions: They will be guided with top marketing techniques for app success.

Investor pitches: Help with pitching ideas to venture capitalists.

Custom Reviews: Expert reviews and custom reports on app design and security.

Select number of developers will also receive:

1:1 mentorship by Google and Industry Experts

Leadership Coaching

Google Product credits

Hardware with Android

Opportunity to pitch to VCs

Potential opportunity to be showcased on Google Play

The programme is limited to only one app submission per startup.