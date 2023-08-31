Google News
Jack & Jones opens store in Kochi

By Anagha R Ratna
The outlet of Jack & Jones is located at the newly inaugurated Forum Mall, Maradu, Kochi

Bengaluru: Menswear brand Jack & Jones owned by Bestseller, has opened its latest store in Kochi, a company official wrote on social media. The outlet is located at the newly inaugurated Forum Mall, Maradu, Kochi.

“Jack & Jones opens its doors in Forum, Kochi,” said Gaurav Sachdeva, retail head of Bestseller India.

Recently Jack & Jones celebrated 15 years of retail operations in India. The fashion retailer entered India in 2008, opening its first physical store in the country at Oberoi Mall, Mumbai.

Headquartered in Denmark, Jack & Jones was founded as a contemporary menswear brand in 1990. In India, the brand was introduced in the year 2008.

Bestseller is a privately held family-owned clothing and accessories company founded in Denmark in the year 1975. Parenting over 20 fashion brands such as Jack & Jones, Selected, Vero Moda, ONLY, Pieces, Vila, Object, Mamalicious, Name It, Noisy May, and Y.A.S, the company currently is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.

Bestseller India has over 313 exclusive brand outlets. It is present in over 1,785 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout the country, as per the retail giant’s official LinkedIn page. In India, the company markets and sells six brands Jack & Jones, Jack & Jones Junior, Vero Moda, Only, Kids Only and Selected Homme.

