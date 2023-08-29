Richlook opens store in Kaithal

Richlook India Pvt Ltd is sold across the country from over 60 retail outlets and major online channels like Myntra, Ajio Flipkart and Amazon

New Delhi: Men’s apparel brand Richlook has opened a store at Kaithal in Haryana, a company official announced on social media on Monday.

“Happy to share on the opening of our new Richlook Store Kaithal Haryana,” Surender Kumar, manager – business development, Richlook said on LinkedIn.

The brand offers shirts (casual, club wear, and formal), jeans, trousers (casual and formal), chinos, sweatshirts, jackets, sweaters, suits, and blazers for men.

Founded in 1993, it is sold across the country from over 60 retail outlets and major online channels like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon as well as www.richlook.in.