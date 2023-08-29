Pataa: Simplifying addresses, improving deliveries

From tie up with ISRO to voice directions, how Pataa is helping improve location accuracy by simplifying India’s complex addresses

New Delhi: If physical retail is about location, e-commerce is about an address. Last-mile deliveries are the most important leg of online business and they depend on getting the right address.

Incorrect addresses or the inability to find the right address lead to a rise in return to origin, which is a significant loss to e-commerce businesses, not to mention a big turn-off for consumers.

According to founders of Pataa, due to inaccurate addresses, majority of the logistic companies are losing almost Rs6 to Rs7 extra per delivery. “Poor addresses cause a substantial economic burden of $10 to $14 billion to India annually,” founder Rajat Jain said.

Identifying the critical need, in 2021, brothers Rajat and Mohit Jain embarked on a journey to simplify addresses and transform last-mile deliveries.

Pataa is a free-to-download mobile application that makes it easier for users to share their addresses through a short code, which helps the receiver to reach the exact location with ease. The company has tied up with logistics companies and more than 20 e-commerce platforms including Swiss Bosch, ZedBlack, Simply Organics and Bombay Island to enable seamless deliveries.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaRetailing, Pataa’s co-founder Rajat Jain talks about the innovative solution; and the impact it’s poised to make.

Could you give us some insight into the genesis of Pataa?

The inspiration behind Pataa arose from a personal experience. It was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were ordering various items online, and multiple delivery agents called us for directions to our home. This got us thinking about the complex address systems in our country and the challenges they pose, especially during last-minute deliveries. Our journey with Pataa began in May 2021, with the aim of solving the problem of inaccurate addresses.

What are the specific issues Pataa seeks to address?

One of the main challenges we identified was the lack of accurate location information for last-mile deliveries. Many addresses in India are landmark-based, which can lead to confusion and inefficiencies.

Moreover, around 40% of people write their PIN codes incorrectly, leading to further complications. To make matters worse, PIN codes cover vast areas, making pinpointing specific addresses challenging. In the retail sector, unlike services like Uber and Ola which utilize geo-location, e-commerce platforms lack a standardized geo-tagging system, creating hurdles right from the first mile.

How does Pataa aim to solve these problems?

Pataa introduces a novel digital addressing system that is personalized and user-friendly. Users can create unique and personalized short codes, such as ^Sanya24 or ^Rajat42, linked to their precise geolocation. The system divides the world into 3×3 meter squares, ensuring accurate positioning. Users can also add voice directions, photos, and landmarks to their codes. This information is then integrated into various e-commerce platforms through an API, automating the address-filling process and enabling delivery companies to access accurate location data.

How can Pataa be integrated with last-mile delivery services?

Pataa’s API can be seamlessly integrated with e-commerce platforms, streamlining the user experience. By simply inputting their Pataa code, users can have their address automatically filled, saving time and ensuring accuracy. On the delivery end, logistics companies can access Pataa codes associated with orders, facilitating precise last-mile deliveries. This includes notifications to users about their delivery status, similar to the updates provided by food delivery platforms like Zomato.

What are the potential applications of Pataa beyond e-commerce deliveries?

Pataa’s versatility extends to a range of industries. For instance, automated drone deliveries, a concept gaining traction, can benefit from Pataa’s precise location system. By assigning a Pataa code to a delivery location, drones can effortlessly navigate to the specified point, eliminating the need for traditional addresses. Additionally, Pataa has the potential to support emergency services, enabling individuals to share their precise location quickly in panic situations.

How are you reaching out to rural areas and educating the population about Pataa?

Educating rural areas is a critical aspect of our strategy. We have designed campaigns and advertisements that resonate with the rural population’s thought process. By depicting relatable scenarios, such as seeking directions from a local vendor, we aim to bridge the gap between their experiences and the functionality of Pataa. Online marketing and educational materials are essential components of our approach, ensuring that users understand the value of Pataa in their daily lives.

How has the response been so far?

The response has been phenomenal. Within seven months of launch, we garnered 7 million downloads, indicating a strong demand for the solution. Looking ahead, our goal for this year is to reach approximately 50 million users. The enthusiasm we’ve witnessed reinforces our belief in the relevance and impact of Pataa in addressing the nation’s addressing challenges.

Could you shed light on your partnership with ISRO and Smart City Council?

We are excited about our collaboration with ISRO and the Smart City Council. The partnership involves leveraging ISRO’s satellite imagery to enhance Pataa’s accuracy and utility. This data exchange will enable us to integrate various aspects, such as weather information and road data, enhancing the end-user experience. Additionally, our association with the Smart City Council aims to make Indore the first digital address city, showcasing the practical implementation and benefits of Pataa.

How do you envision the future of drone delivery and Pataa’s role in it?

The future of drone delivery holds great promise. As drone technology advances and regulations evolve, Pataa’s precision-based addressing system will play a pivotal role in facilitating efficient and accurate deliveries. By providing a standardized location method, we can contribute to the seamless integration of drone deliveries into various sectors, revolutionizing the way goods are transported and received.

What are your plans for international expansion?

International expansion is certainly on the horizon. We plan to start with Dubai, a modern and tech-savvy market. Dubai’s existing focus on automated vehicles and drone deliveries aligns perfectly with Pataa’s capabilities. Once we establish our presence there, we intend to explore other developing nations, such as those in Africa, where addressing challenges are prevalent and require innovative solutions.

As Pataa gains traction, how do you plan to manage the increased user base?

Scalability is a crucial consideration for us. As more users adopt Pataa, we’re enhancing our backend infrastructure and exploring strategic partnerships to accommodate the growing demand. Our focus on seamless integration with e-commerce platforms and logistics companies aims to create an ecosystem where Pataa becomes the go-to addressing solution, ensuring a smooth experience for both users and businesses.

Finally, how do you see Pataa contributing to India’s digital transformation and economic growth?

Pataa’s impact transcends mere convenience; it’s a vital element of India’s digital transformation. By simplifying addressing, we empower individuals and businesses, bridge gaps in rural and urban connectivity, and enable efficient logistics.

By simplifying the process of addressing, Pataa empowers individuals from all walks of life, from urban centres to remote villages. This empowerment transcends the ability to receive packages; it extends to financial inclusion, access to government services, and participation in the digital economy.

The economic benefits are substantial – India loses billions of dollars annually due to addressing challenges. Pataa’s adoption can significantly mitigate these losses, enabling economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering a more connected and efficient nation.