Lavie Sport signs Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador

Mumbai: Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., has signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for its unisex brand Lavie Sport, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh will be seen inspiring the audience to elevate their active lifestyle while being in style with Lavie Sport’s range of products such as backpacks, duffle bags, briefcases, and other accessories like wallets and slings.

He will also be seen endorsing the brand’s existing portfolio along with the newest collection through a slew of commercials spread across digital and social media.

Combining Ranveer’s popularity with the brand’s extensive portfolio expansion, Lavie Sport aims to supercharge its growth trajectory with an aim to capture the lion’s share of the Indian accessories market, the release added.

“Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs,” the CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, said commenting on the collaboration.

“The brand has seen enormous growth years and our vision is to take Lavie Sport to another level with this association. The association with Ranveer will help the brand to amplify customer growth,” he added.

Elaborating on his brand association, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I am thrilled to join Lavie Sport, a brand that effortlessly merges style, functionality, and comfort to one’s style and preferences. I am truly excited about embarking on an inspiring and exciting journey with the brand.”

In four years since its inception, Lavie Sport has gained a stronghold in backpacks and duffle travel bags. Furthermore, with the increasing popularity of the ‘athleisure’ segment and a growing interest in living healthy and fashionable lifestyles, Lavie Sport has recently introduced its newest collection of duffle bags, gym bags, backpacks, wallets, briefcases, and laptop bags.

Mumbai-based Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., is known for its handbag brand Lavie that was launched in 2010. A footwear collection under the brand name Fé Lavie was shortly launched thereafter. The brand has now ventured into athleisure with Lavie Sport. The company has 50 exclusive brand outlets, out of which 30 are franchised. The company plans to add 50 more outlets this year, as per media reports.