Market 99 opens outlet in Goa

Mumbai: Value retailer Market99 has opened its latest outlet in Goa, the brand’s exclusive advisor for this transaction JLL India announced on social media. Located in Umiya Quatro, Dabolim, the store is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. and is the first high-street store of the brand in the city.

“Congratulations Market Mantra 99 team for launching their first high street store in Dabolim, Goa. Located at Umiya Quatro, the store offers a variety of products including home decor & accessories, kitchen items, etc. JLL is delighted to be the exclusive advisor for this transaction,” announced JLL India on LinkedIn.

Market99 offers a variety of products including décor and home accessories, kitchen and dining items, gift articles, and health and beauty items at low prices.

Market99 was founded in 2007 by Mohammed Abdullah. The brand has launched eight stores since January 2023: one each at Seasons Mall in Pune (January), Maharashtra, Pacific Mall in Jasola, Delhi (February), Tapadia Mall in Amravati, Maharashtra (March), Pebbles Mall in Faridabad, Delhi NCR (April), Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh(April), Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan (April), Shalimar Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (July), and Umiya Quatro in Dabolim, Goa (July).

With over 62 stores across the country currently, Market99 is further planning to open 13 more stores by the end of this year. Read more about it here.