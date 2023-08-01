Market99 opens its first high-street store

Market99’s latest store is spread across an area of 2,000 sq. ft. and is located at Umiya Quatro, Green Valley in Dabolim, Goa

New Delhi: Value retailer Market99 has opened its first high street store at Dabolim in Goa, a company official announced on social media.

The store is spread across an area of 2,000 sq. ft. and is located at Umiya Quatro, Green Valley in Dabolim.

“Proud to announce our First high street store in Goa. Market99 now open at Umiya Quatro, Green Valley, Airport Road, Near Keshav Smruti high school, Dabolim, Goa,” Aman Abdullah, director, Market99 wrote in a LinkedIn post.



Market99 offers a variety of products including décor and home accessories, kitchen and dining items, gift articles, and health and beauty items at low prices.

“This is our second store in Goa and our first stand alone high street Market99 store in the whole chain. We are extremely excited to establish ourselves in this region and expand further,” Omar Abdullah, director of Market99 told IndiaRetailing.

With 64 stores across the country currently, Market99 is further planning to open six more stores by September, he added.

The brand has launched eight stores since January 2023: one each at Seasons Mall in Pune (January), Maharashtra, Pacific Mall in Jasola, Delhi (February), Tapadia Mall in Amravati, Maharashtra (March), Pebbles Mall in Faridabad, Delhi NCR (April), Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh(April), Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan (April), Shalimar Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (July), and Umiya Quatro in Dabolim, Goa (July).

The director informed IndiaRetailing that the brand plans to open four more stores in August; one each at CP67 Mall in Mohali (Punjab), Mall of Ranchi in Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lulu Mall in Hyderabad (Telangana), Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune).

Market99 was founded in 2007 by Mohammed Abdullah.