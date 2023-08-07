R City sets up Vend‘N’Go smart food delivery kiosks

R City is the first mall in Mumbai to offer the Vend’N’Go service, which is available in some malls in South India

Mumbai: Runwal Group’s R City Mall has partnered with Versicles Technologies Pvt Ltd to launch Vend‘N’Go exclusively across the mall’s premises, the company announced in a press release. Situated in Ghatkopar, R City will be the first mall in Mumbai to offer this service to its patrons.

Vend‘N’Go is a micro-commerce platform that allows customers to order their food choices from multiple restaurants, cafes and food outlets in a single order while they shop and have it delivered to a kiosk pickup location. The platform is making its debut in Mumbai at R City to offer this first-of-its-kind service within a mall, following its successful presence at malls in the South. This food delivery service kick-started its operation at R City this weekend.

The smart kiosks will be strategically placed at various locations in the mall for customers seeking a more convenient way to order food. The mall’s patrons can browse through their menu, place their order, make payments directly through the kiosks or the mobile app, and track the progress of their order in real-time.

Vend‘N’Go will actively promote the restaurant and its offerings through various channels.

Developed by Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd. at Ghatkopar in Mumbai in 2009, the mall extends across 1.2 million sq. ft. of retail space and houses over 300 Indian and international brands and 14 anchor brands across fashion, food, beverage and entertainment. It houses more than nine entertainment centres. The mall boasts a 24,000 sq. ft. courtyard for city-level events like musical gigs, stand-up performances, food fests and more. Spanning 72,000 sq. ft., it also has the first and only in-mall format of Ikea in India