Food & GroceryLatest News

Dunzo seller app joins ONDC; aims to onboard 20,000 merchants in 45 days

In addition to being a logistics partner on the network, the seller app will onboard 1,500 local merchants in the next one week

New Delhi: Quick commerce and logistics app Dunzo’s seller arm has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and is looking to onboard over 20,000 merchants across verticals in the next 45 days, the company said on Thursday.

The seller app, which joined the ONDC less than two weeks ago, is already witnessing high volumes, according to a senior executive.

In addition to being a logistics partner on the network, the seller app will onboard 1,500 local merchants in the next one week.

It is targeting to have 20,000 local merchants across food, grocery, pharma among other sectors in the next 45 days.

Dunzo Co-Founder Dalvir Suri said since the onboarding on the ONDC, there has been a three-time increase in the number of daily orders for merchants.

“It’s been less than two weeks since we’ve been live on the network, and have already hit peak order volumes of more than 3,000 a day for groceries and other essential items through our local merchants,” he said.

Dunzo had joined the ONDC about a year ago and has expanded business as a logistics aggregator.

