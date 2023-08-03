Mensa Brands joins ONDC network with 3 portfolio brands

The three brands include men’s lifestyle brand Villain, jewellery brand Priyaasi and peanut butter brand MyFitness

Bengaluru: E-commerce aggregator platform Mensa Brands has integrated with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) with its portfolio brands Villain, MyFitness and Priyaasi, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

Villain is a men’s lifestyle brand that has a range of perfumes, personal care, apparel and accessories. Priyaasi is a jewellery and accessories brand under Mensa’s lifestyle portfolio, while MyFitness is a peanut butter brand that falls under Mensa’s FMCG portfolio.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ONDC and introduce our leading brands, Villain, Priyaasi and MyFitness, to a vast audience of digital shoppers. Our collaboration in the initial stage of the network allows us to form deep partnerships with the various stakeholders and expand our presence across the country,” said Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands.

This integration with ONDC allows Mensa Brands’ portfolio of brands to be showcased on all the consumer apps within the network. The three brands can now be easily accessed on various buyer apps within the ONDC network, such as Paytm, Phonepe, Spicesmartshop, Eunimart, Craftsvilla, and Mystore.

“As we continue to expand, we look forward to the potential inclusion of more brands from Mensa Brands, offering customers more options within the diverse and enriching shopping experience provided by applications and sellers on the ONDC Network,” said T Koshy, managing director at ONDC.

The three brands have a direct-to-consumer website and are also available on online platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Nykaa, with MyFitness also available on quick commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit. In addition to the online presence, Villain, MyFitness and Priyaasi are available offline, with products being sold in both GT (general trade) and MT (modern trade) outlets.

Bengaluru-based Mensa Brands, which acquires stakes in direct-to-consumer brands, has over 25 brands in its portfolio across fashion, home, beauty, personal care and FMCG.

Looking ahead, more brands across Mensa’s fashion, electronics, and home and gardening categories are expected to join the ONDC platform, starting with the smartwatch brand Pebble, the release added.