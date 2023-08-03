McDonald’s India launches India’s first airport drive-thru restaurant in Mumbai

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft., the outlet is located 100 meters from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and is the chain’s first restaurant in Mumbai to operate 24×7

Mumbai: McDonald’s India (West and South) has launched the nation’s first-ever Airport Drive-Thru restaurant in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft., the outlet is located 100 meters from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurant is also the first McDonald’s restaurant in Mumbai to operate 24×7.

Saurabh Kalra, managing director, McDonald’s India (W and S), said, “We are looking forward to expanding our presence not only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but also in other strategic locations across West and South India, to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone.”

This new addition expands McDonald’s presence at T2, bringing the total count to three restaurants within the airport.

The drive-thru restaurant boasts of numerous features such as a digital order display, instant order in 120 seconds and four self-ordering kiosks (SOK).

McDonald’s India remains committed to building drive-thru destination stores across all city suburbs and national highways, with 30-35% of new stores in the next 4-5 years likely to be drive-thrus, the release added. In the West and Southern parts of the country, the Golden Arches are present in 58 cities with 361 restaurants (as on June 30, 2023), 69 of which are Drive-Thrus.

