McDonald’s West and South to install solar panels in stores

The company has pledged to install solar panels on one-third of its new restaurants in the financial year 2024

Mumbai: Westlife Foodworld Ltd., which operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, will install rooftop solar panels on one-third of its new restaurants in the financial year 2024, the company announced in a press release. This move is part of the company’s goal to increase the use of renewable energy.

Smita Jatia, vice chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, “We are committed to a lower carbon footprint, achieved through increased recycling and reuse of materials, use of renewable energy, and reduced consumption. We recognise the critical role that businesses must play in addressing climate change and we are proud to walk the talk.”

In the last two years, Westlife has reduced its carbon footprint by 16,308 tonnes by saving 19.58 million units of electricity, akin to planting 749,086 trees. Westlife’s reduced reliance on non-renewable sources bodes well for its operational efficiencies by saving electricity and cutting down the release of hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide, which further helps in lowering climate risk.

Westlife Foodworld Limited (BSE: 505533) (WFL), formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s subsidiary.

HRPL is a McDonald’s franchisee with the rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996.

HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 357 (as of March 31, 2023) McDonald’s restaurants across 56 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 10,000 employees. McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks. The menu features burgers, wraps, and hot and cold beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Several McDonald’s restaurants feature an in-house McCafé.