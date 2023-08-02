Luxury fashion brand Prada relaunches beauty line

Prada has launched makeup and skincare ranges via a licensing agreement with French cosmetic conglomerate L’Oréal

Bengaluru: Italian luxury fashion house Prada reentered the beauty segment this week with the launch of makeup and skincare ranges via a licensing agreement with French cosmetic conglomerate L’Oréal, which acquired Prada’s fragrance license in 2019.

The new skincare line includes serums, moisturisers and cleansers while makeup features six eyeshadows palettes, foundations and matte lipsticks. Both deploy Prada’s signature triangle logo in packaging. Products are available on its e-commerce websites pradabeauty.com as well as prada.com and will be accessible at department store chains Harrods and Selfridges on 18 August.

“Reimagining existing definitions and expectations with an avant-garde vision of beauty activated by tech and creativity,” Prada wrote in an Instagram post.

The new beauty collection was created in collaboration with make-up artist Lynsey Alexander, who has been appointed as Prada Beauty’s global creative makeup artist.

The venture is not Prada’s first entry at beauty. The label launched its previous range in 2000 and shuttered it shortly after.

Prada was founded in 1913 as a luxury leather goods firm by Mario Prada, grandfather of Miuccia Prada, the current head designer who joined the company in 1970.

Apart from beauty, Prada specializes in leather handbags, travel accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, and other fashion accessories. The fashion house licenses its name and branding to Luxottica for eyewear and L’Oréal for fragrances.

Prada’s launch of its cosmetic line now joins the ranks of multinational luxury fashion companies such as Chanel, Hermes, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Burberry, Givenchy, Dior and Gucci who have maintained a long-term association with the beauty industry.