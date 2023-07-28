Max Fashion unveils its largest store in India

Spanning over 25,000 sq. ft. of real estate the new store is located in Kochi, Kerala

Bengaluru: Dubai-based value fashion chain Max Fashion has launched its largest store in India in Kochi, Kerala, spanning over 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space, said the fashion retailer in a press release on Friday.

“We are elated to open our largest India store in “God’s own country.” With an expansive 25,000 sq. ft., you will be spoilt for choice. With latest trends and fashion from across the globe, this is our onam gift to Kerala,” said Sumit Chandna, deputy chief executive officer, Max Fashion India.

The store features a 6000 sq. ft. ‘pookalam’ (an intricate and colourful arrangement of flowers laid on the floor like rangoli) installation made with more than 8000 clothes created by artist Dudu. The clothes from the assortment will be donated to children, through an NGO (non-governmental organisation).

“We aim to give consumers a reason to celebrate this festive season in style. This store comes with 5000 sq. ft. of home centre built in to take care of all your home needs,” said Pallavi Pandey, head of marketing, Max Fashion India.

Max Fashion was launched in May 2004 under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group. The retailer entered India in 2006 with its first store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today the company operates over 465 stores across 200 cities in India and over 850 stores globally with a presence in 19 countries.

The brand is gearing up for steady expansion across top-tier and developing cities and aims to launch 100 stores in the coming year., the release added.