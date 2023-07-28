Google News
Amazon’s first floating mini fulfilment centre on Dal Lake in Kashmir

Source: Amazon
Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding

New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday said it has onboarded the first ever floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding, according to a release.

Source: Amazon

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon’s delivery network.

Launched in 2015, the ‘I Have Space’ programme has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses for delivering products within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius.

