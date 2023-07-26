Prozo expands with three new warehouses in Bidadi and Makali and Ferozpur Road, covering 1.5 million sq. ft. in 12 locations across India with 30 omnichannel fulfilment centres operational

Mumbai: Prozo, a full-stack supply chain company, has launched three new state-of-the-art warehouses in Bengaluru and Ludhiana, the company announced in a press release. Two warehouses are at Bidadi and Makali in Bengaluru and one is at Ferozpur Road in Ludhiana.

The Bidadi warehouse, designed as a built-to-suite (BTS) structure, spans over 45,000 sq. ft. It has a storage capacity of 50,000 pallets, a shed-built structure with a clear height of 35 ft, VDF flooring, and a load-bearing capacity of 1500 kg/sq. ft.

Makali’s facility, in contrast, covers an area of 29,750 sq. ft. with a clear height of 25 ft and a running dock.

The Ludhiana warehouse, designed specifically for storing Electronics and FMED, is spread across a more compact area of 3,700 sq. ft.

All three facilities meet all necessary approval requirements, including fire NOC and CLU, ensuring they provide safe and dependable storage solutions, the release added.

Ashvini Jakhar, founder and chief executive officer, Prozo stated, “The launch of our new warehouses underlines our steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier warehousing solutions. Our mission revolves around utilizing advanced technologies and operational practices such as automation and digital transformation in India’s warehouse sector. With these cutting-edge facilities in Bidadi, Makali, and Ludhiana, we have taken another significant stride towards realizing our long-term vision.”

Prozo Distribution Pvt Ltd was founded in 2014. The full-stack supply chain company supports brands across B2B (business to business), D2C (direct to consumer), and B2C (business to consumer) segments by offering them enterprise-grade supply chain capabilities on a pay-per-use model. The company currently oversees supply chains for over 100 enterprises, including some of India’s leading e-commerce players. Prozo’s network extends to over 30 omni-channel fulfilment centres.