Louis Vuitton launches its India e-commerce site

Sanya Arora
By Sanya Arora
The premium brand is offering bags, jewellery, watches, perfumes, accessories, shoes and apparel with a personalization service on its India website

New Delhi: French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton (LV) on Wednesday has launched its e-commerce site in India in a bid to tap the growing number of affluent Indians purchasing products and services through online channels.

“Our India website is NOW LIVE!,” Shriya Puri, country manager, India at Louis Vuitton said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The uber luxury brand is offering bags, jewellery, watches, perfumes, accessories, shoes and apparel with a personalization service on its India website.

India is the latest country where the French luxury giant has rolled out its e-commerce site after various countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Middle East.

Under the personalization service, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is offering the option of adding one’s initials, classic stripes, and travel sticker-style designs to a selection of its iconic leather goods. According to the brand’s website, it has been offering this service for the past 160 years.

Consumers are also getting an option to add custom engraved messages to their LV jewellery at the brand’s physical stores.

 

Currently, Louis Vuitton operates three brick-and-mortar stores across India, one each at UB City (Bengaluru), DLF Emporio (New Delhi), and The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower (Mumbai). The brand appointed Deepika Padukone as its first Indian house ambassador in 2022, according to media reports.

Founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton, LV is a French luxury fashion house. The brand sells its products through standalone boutiques, lease departments in high-end departmental stores, and the e-commerce section of its brand website.

It currently operates in 50 countries with over 460 stores worldwide. LV launched its first e-commerce site in 2005 in France.

