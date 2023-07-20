SuperBottoms‘ current line of products includes cloth diapers, langots, potty training pants, and diapering accessories

Mumbai: SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has onboarded Indian actor Alia Bhatt as its investor and brand ambassador, the company announced in a press release.

Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in SuperBottoms. The team declined to comment on the details of the investment.

“I believe in the power of a good story, and the connect with SuperBottoms was instant. As a mother, I’m even more mindful that we owe our children a healthy planet and I’m so happy to partner with a fellow mom, whose vision of empowering conscious choices is aligned with my own,” Alia Bhatt said.

Welcoming Alia into the SuperBottoms family, Pallavi Utagi, founder and chief executive officer said, “We are on Cloud No.9 to have Alia – who herself is a prominent voice championing conscious living – getting onboard our journey. With her trust, love and support, we can see our vision turn into reality soon – where every household in the country will be able to forever bid goodbye to the menace of plasticky Disposables.”

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by over 20 lakh parents.