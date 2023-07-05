Google News
D2C

SuperBottoms launches Special Need diaper category

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The reusable special kids diapers have tear-away sides for easy removal, enabling caregivers to change diapers efficiently

Mumbai: SuperBottoms, a cloth diaper brand, has introduced Special Needs Diapers, the company announced in a press release.

Commenting on this, Pallavi Utagi, founder and chief executive officer, SuperBottoms said, “Recognizing the challenges faced by children with special needs and their caregivers, SuperBottoms is dedicated to comforting their journey by providing innovative diapers. The launch of SuperBottoms’ Special Needs Diaper marks a significant milestone in the journey towards holistic care and support for all children.”

The diaper comes in a child-friendly design (pant style pattern) enabling the child to wear the diaper by themselves. The reusable special kids diapers have tear-away sides for easy removal, enabling caregivers to change diapers efficiently.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by over 20 lakh parents.

Shopping centre chain Orion adds 7 new brands across properties

The newly added brands include We:Neighbourhood by community, Bounce Inc, Decathlon, KFC, Neeman, Haldiram's and Forever New Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Orion Malls...

