Omaxe Chowk leases space to Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi

Indiaretailing Bureau
Omaxe Chowk's Dawatpur
Omaxe Chowk has leased a space of approximately 4,000 sq. ft. to Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi, known for its tunday kebab and Mughlai delicacies

New Delhi: Omaxe Chowk at the iconic Chandini Chowk in Delhi has announced leasing of space to Lucknow-based restaurant Tunday Kababi at its food court, i.e. ‘Dawatpur,’ the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

Located in Old Delhi, Omaxe Chowk has leased out a space of approximately 4,000 sq. ft. to Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi, known for its tunday kebab and Mughlai delicacies.

“With the opening of its new outlet at Omaxe Chowk, Delhi, the brand seeks to blend the traditional shopping experience complete with legacy delicacies with a deft modern touch,” Jatin Goel, director, Omaxe Group said.

“With most brands already onboard, the food court is almost entirely leased out, ensuring a diverse and vibrant culinary experience for our visitors. We are proud to have created India’s largest food court at Omaxe Chowk,” he added.

Tunday Kababi Omaxe Chowk
Tunday Kababi, Lucknow

This is the first time that Tunday Kababi is opening its outlet out of Lucknow, the release added.

Omaxe Chowk is a multilevel parking-cum-commercial project emerging as a business hub and retail destination for brands and retailers. Focused on establishing a B2B and B2C ecosystem, the mall is developed under the PPP model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The food court, named Dawatpur (City of Food), is spread across an area of one lakh sq. ft. and has a capacity to eat 2,000 people. Its terrace offers panoramic views of the entire Old Delhi, the release added.

Dawatpur will host a diverse range of national, international, and local food service brands. It has already roped in food brands like Haldiram’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Biryani Blues, Berco’s, Sagar Ratna, Dominos, KFC, Hira Sweets, Amritsari Express, Maska, Chicago Pizza, Bonjuz, Nazeer, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Pranthe Wale, KDH Chaat, Al Bake, Qureshi Kabab Corner, Gianis, Chaat Town etc.

Omaxe Chowk also offers a range of premium shopping stores featuring renowned national and international brands. Shoppers can indulge in the apparel, lifestyle products, jewellery, accessories, and more. The project is offering parking facility for 2200 cars and it is slated to be opened shortly, the release said.

Karnataka tops direct selling market in south with sales of Rs 1,128 crore: IDSA

Providing self-employment to 78,000 entrepreneurs in Karnataka, including 34,000 women, the direct selling business in the State posted a...

