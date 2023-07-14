Nothing Before Coffee opens 10 outlets, announces expansion plan

The outlets are located at various prominent locations such as Hyderabad, Raipur, Ajmer, Kota, Alwar, New Delhi-Krishna Nagar, and Gurugram. It plans to open more than 50 stores in India over a 12-month period

Mumbai: Nothing Before Coffee (NBC), a takeaway beverage speciality chain, has opened 10 outlets between January 2023 to June 2023, the company announced in a press release. The outlets are located at various prominent locations such as Hyderabad, Raipur, Ajmer, Kota, Alwar, New Delhi-Krishna Nagar, and Gurugram. The brand also plans to open more than 50 stores in India over a 12-month period.

“As Nothing Before Coffee continues its strong demand in the Indian Coffee Beverage market, achieving the best Q2 sales and the opening of 10 new outlets. Additionally, we are excited to unveil our highly anticipated flagship store, strategically located at the heart of Delhi – Connaught Place which is under progress and we’re super excited to open its doors to the public,” said Anand Jain, founder and chief operating officer, Nothing Before Coffee.

“We are thrilled to announce our ambitious plans for aggressive expansion in Delhi/NCR and neighbouring regions such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, and other parts of North India. There is a significant untapped market for affordable coffee segment brands in these areas and we’ll continue to penetrate it since it remains a lucrative opportunity for investors in the franchising domain,” said Rohit Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT).

NBC provides an assortment of snacks, sandwiches, and cookies. Moreover, it offers a diverse selection of coffees, tea, shakes, mocktails, hot chocolate, and shrappe.

NBC has signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Building Brands for Tomorrow (BBFT), an end-to-end leading franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy. Through this partnership, BBFT will accelerate the overall expansion of Nothing Before Coffee’s franchise network in India. NBC recorded a growth of 23% as against its last quarter.

Founded in 2017, NBC has its footprints spread in both tier-1 and tier-2 cities of India and currently operates in 9 states. It is present in the National Capital Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Raipur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Bhilai, Raichur and Ganganagar to name a few. It currently has over 40 stores. The coffee chain entered 6 new cities during the entire quarter.

BBFT specializes in scaling businesses in F&B and retail. It offers two primary services: franchising and growth consulting. It has aided over 50 restaurants and more than 15 retail brands in expanding their footprints through franchising.