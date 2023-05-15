Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) plans to open 30 new outlets in the next 60 days, followed by 50 new outlets over the next 12 months

Mumbai: Takeaway beverage speciality chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) has signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Building Brands for Tomorrow (BBFT), an end-to-end leading franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy, the company announced in a release on Monday. Through this partnership, BBFT will accelerate the overall expansion of Nothing Before Coffee’s franchise network in India.

“Our vision is to become the household name for coffee and beverage cafes in tier 1 and tier 2 cities of India and beyond, offering a convenient and delicious coffee experience,” said Akshay Kedia, founder and chief operating officer, Nothing Before Coffee.

NBC operates in eight states, with over 35 outlets in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Its outlets are strategically located in high footfall hubs in a systematic radius of 3-4 kilometres between each outlet. It is present in the National Capital Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Raipur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Bhilai, Raichur and Ganganagar to name a few.

The 2017-born coffee chain plans to open 30 new outlets in the next 60 days, followed by 50 new outlets over the next 12 months, the release added.

“There’s a huge demand for coffee brands in India. The Indian coffee industry in India is valued at $808 million and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025. This opens up opportunities for coffee brands in India, where the likes of Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Third Wave Coffee or Blue Tokai have still not been able to fully cater to such huge market size,” said Rohit Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Building Brands For Tomorrow.

“Additionally, when I look at budget-friendly coffee brands in India, there’s not even a single market player and it’s completely untapped. We are excited about this relationship and hopeful about a 360-degree expansion of NBC in India,” he added.

BBFT is an end-to-end leading franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy specializing in scaling businesses in the F&B and Retail industry. It offers two primary services: franchising and growth consulting. It has aided over 50 restaurants and more than 15 retail brands in expanding their footprints through franchising.