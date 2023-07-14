Chaayos opens outlet in Maharashtra

Spread across 800 sq. ft., the store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 in Thane

Mumbai: Tea cafe chain Chaayos has opened its latest outlet in Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 800 sq. ft., the store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 in Thane.

Speaking about the new store opening, Bibhuti Kumar, Senior Manager-Projects, Chaayos told IndiaRetailing, “The 800 sq. ft. store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 Thane. The brand is planning to open over 70 stores this financial year.”

Founded in 2012 by Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, Sunshine Teahouse Private Limited known as ‘Chaayos’ was formed with the vision to create a unique tea experience for the consumers of India. The brand currently operates over 230 stores in India.

