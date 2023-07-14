Google News
Food & Beverage

Chaayos opens outlet in Maharashtra

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
36
0
Chaayos outlet in Hiranandani Meadows 2 in Thane ; Source: LinkedIn
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Spread across 800 sq. ft., the store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 in Thane

Mumbai: Tea cafe chain Chaayos has opened its latest outlet in Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 800 sq. ft., the store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 in Thane.

Speaking about the new store opening, Bibhuti Kumar, Senior Manager-Projects, Chaayos told IndiaRetailing, “The 800 sq. ft. store is located at Hiranandani Meadows 2 Thane. The brand is planning to open over 70 stores this financial year.”

Founded in 2012 by Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, Sunshine Teahouse Private Limited known as ‘Chaayos’ was formed with the vision to create a unique tea experience for the consumers of India. The brand currently operates over 230 stores in  India.

Chaayos recently opened an outlet at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai. Read more about it here.

Latest News
BeveragesIndiaretailing Bureau -

Nothing Before Coffee opens 10 outlets, announces expansion plan

The outlets are located at various prominent locations such as Hyderabad, Raipur, Ajmer, Kota, Alwar, New Delhi-Krishna Nagar, and...

