Insight Cosmetics becomes India’s first Bureau Veritas certified toxic-free brand

Bengaluru: Color cosmetics manufacturing company Insight Cosmetics has become India’s first toxic-free brand to be certified by Bureau Veritas, a French company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, the Mumbai-based beauty retailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With our certification as India’s first toxic-free brand by Bureau Veritas, we have reached a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a safer and more trustworthy cosmetics industry in India,” said Mihir Jain, sales and marketing director at Insight Cosmetics.

The company has undergone multiple scanning and inspection processes to ensure that each ingredient in its products adheres to the European regulation of cosmetics for toxicity and safety. The analysis has affirmed that all Insight Cosmetics ingredients and manufacturing premises comply with the stringent standards of ‘Cosmetics Quality Management Analysis,’ the release added.

Established in 2012, Insight Cosmetics currently offers over 350 SKUs, including products for nail, lip, eyes, and face as well as makeup brushes. The retailer has expanded its distribution network to 20 states and its products are available in 18,000 retail stores across India.