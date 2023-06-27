Athiya Shetty becomes the face of Just Herbs’ natural makeup line

Athiya, as the brand ambassador for Just Herbs natural make-up, will be seen promoting the products in the brand’s marketing communications across digital, print and at the brand’s points-of-sales across India

Mumbai: Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs, which makes herb-infused makeup products, has signed Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty as the face for its natural makeup line, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“Athiya is a perfect mix of traditional elegance with a modern aesthetic which fits perfectly with our philosophy of re-imagining traditional Ayurvedic formulas in modern-day beauty formats. Our expression beautifully aligns with Athiya’s wholesome take on beauty, as she keeps it real, raw and authentic, is modern yet embraces her roots with grace,” said Arush Chopra, chief executive officer and co-founder, Just Herbs.

Athiya, as the brand ambassador for Just Herbs natural make-up, will be seen promoting the products in the brand’s marketing communications across digital, print and at hundreds of points-of-sales across India. She will be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products such as its ghee-based lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations and several other makeup products that the brand is slated to launch this year.