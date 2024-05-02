Register Now
Fship ties up with India Post for last-mile delivery of e-commerce products

Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
The collaboration will benefit Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startups as well as small and medium businesses across India

New Delhi: Logistics platform Fship on Thursday said it has partnered with India Post to enhance last-mile delivery of e-commerce products across the country.

The collaboration will benefit Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startups as well as small and medium businesses across India by enhancing last-mile delivery services for e-commerce products, the company said.

Fship will integrate its platform, offering comprehensive shipping solutions, including pick-up and delivery services, it said, adding that the partnership will help Fship expand its reach nationwide, including in remote areas where India Post is the exclusive courier service.

“By leveraging Fship’s advanced technology and India Post’s unparalleled reach, we’re poised to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy,” said Ashitosh Bharti, Founder and CEO of Fship.

