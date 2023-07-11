Campus Activewear unveils first COCO store in Bengaluru

Located at Srinivas Nagar, Banashankari, the newly opened store is the third outlet of Campus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear has launched its first COCO (company opened company-operated) exclusive store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Srinivas Nagar, Banashankari, the newly opened store is the third outlet of Campus in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru’s 1st COCO Campus exclusive store is now open,” said Aman Bhardwaj, assistant marketing manager at Campus Activewear in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The other two outlets of the brand in Bengaluru are situated at Jayanagar and Rajajinagar. They are franchise owned.

Campus Activewear was founded in 2005 by Hari Krishan Agarwal as a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure brand. Starting its retail journey in 2017, the footwear retailer opened 35 brand outlets till 2020.

In March 2022, the company launched its 100th exclusive store in Bandra, Mumbai and in March 2023, it reached the 200 stores milestone with the opening of its first exclusive outlet in Kerala at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

The Delhi-based brand currently has more than 19,000 multi-brand retail stores and over 230 exclusive outlets across the country, according to the company website.