Campus Activewear achieves 200 stores milestone across India

The brand strengthened its retail presence with the launch of its 200th store at Lulu Mall, Kochi

Bengaluru: Athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear has reached the 200 stores milestone with the opening of its first exclusive outlet in Kochi at Lulu Mall, Edappally, the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“This remarkable achievement is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to delivering footwear that seamlessly blends quality, style, and affordability. Our newly inaugurated outlet boasts a state-of-the-art shopping experience that promises to elevate our customer’s retail experience,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, chief executive officer, Campus Activewear Ltd.

The new outlet launch is a part of the brand’s growth journey from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to add value to the customer’s brand journey while serving the latent demand, the release added.

“With better brand visibility, accessible pricing and increased customer touch-points, we are committed to ensure highest level of customer satisfaction,” added Aggarwal.

Campus was founded in 2005 by Hari Krishan Agarwal as a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure brand. Starting its retail journey in 2017, Campus opened 35 brand outlets till 2020. In March 2022, the company launched its 100th exclusive store in Bandra, Mumbai. The Delhi-based company currently has over 19,000 multi-brand retail stores and 200 exclusive outlets.

In September 2022, the omni channel brand announced the approval of merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Campus AI Private Ltd with the company.