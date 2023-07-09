IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sarfaraz Miller, Head- IT & Supply Chain, Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Sarfaraz Miller

Sarfaraz has a fair knowledge of the retail industry with over 15 years of experience in retail IT. He started his career in IT in 2007 since then has grown multiple times through the opportunities received at work with multiple projects/applications. Over these years, he has implemented new projects within stipulated timeline. His ability to explore potential features of the applications which will help the business users work seamlessly with the application, excellent learning ability, which helps me improve my skill set in all domains sets him apart. A good team player, who knows how to work in a team and get things done, Sarfaraz possesses excellent communication and interpersonal skills too.

Roles and Responsibilities

Defining strategic digital roadmap

Driving transformation

Setting benchmarks (Execution and implementation for better customer experience)

Strengthening of data security controls

Standards and cyber security posture for the brand

Spearheading supply chain and optimise warehouse operations

Career History & Experience

Celio India

Head Information Technology and Supply Chain May 2021- present

Head- Information Technology Sep 2015-Apr 2021



HyperCITY Retail India Ltd.

Manager- Information Technology Jan 2007- Sep 2015

Strengths and Weakness

Strengths: Making complex ideas simple Thinking ahead Eye to detail

Aspirations to Fulfill

Make an impact to our environment and be a person worth following

Game changing retail technologies

AI & ML combination

Metaverse In-store digitisation (cashier-less store/Interactive Digital mirrors)

Self-checkouts

Skills

In-depth knowledge of retail

Ability to adapt to situations

Providing end to end solutions which helped business in reaching their goals

Lessons and Learnings over the years

Focus on the objective and keep an eye to detailing.

Technology enables endless capabilities; one only needs to explore ways and means of doing it the right way

Future of industry

Retail is very dynamic in nature and as an industry has seen many folds. It is on a track to reach new heights and set new benchmarks. Technology as an underlying layer has taken over a very critical position in the growth of business operations.

Tech mantra for life

Automation and change are the Key levers. It gives the opportunity to explore more and enhance current landscape.