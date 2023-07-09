IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sarfaraz Miller, Head- IT & Supply Chain, Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd.
Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Sarfaraz Miller
Sarfaraz has a fair knowledge of the retail industry with over 15 years of experience in retail IT. He started his career in IT in 2007 since then has grown multiple times through the opportunities received at work with multiple projects/applications. Over these years, he has implemented new projects within stipulated timeline. His ability to explore potential features of the applications which will help the business users work seamlessly with the application, excellent learning ability, which helps me improve my skill set in all domains sets him apart. A good team player, who knows how to work in a team and get things done, Sarfaraz possesses excellent communication and interpersonal skills too.
Roles and Responsibilities
Defining strategic digital roadmap
Driving transformation
- Setting benchmarks (Execution and implementation for better customer experience)
- Strengthening of data security controls
- Standards and cyber security posture for the brand
- Spearheading supply chain and optimise warehouse operations
Career History & Experience
- Celio India
Head Information Technology and Supply Chain May 2021- present
Head- Information Technology Sep 2015-Apr 2021
- HyperCITY Retail India Ltd.
Manager- Information Technology Jan 2007- Sep 2015
Strengths and Weakness
Strengths: Making complex ideas simple Thinking ahead Eye to detail
Aspirations to Fulfill
Make an impact to our environment and be a person worth following
Game changing retail technologies
- AI & ML combination
- Metaverse In-store digitisation (cashier-less store/Interactive Digital mirrors)
- Self-checkouts
Skills
- In-depth knowledge of retail
- Ability to adapt to situations
- Providing end to end solutions which helped business in reaching their goals
Lessons and Learnings over the years
- Focus on the objective and keep an eye to detailing.
- Technology enables endless capabilities; one only needs to explore ways and means of doing it the right way
Future of industry
Retail is very dynamic in nature and as an industry has seen many folds. It is on a track to reach new heights and set new benchmarks. Technology as an underlying layer has taken over a very critical position in the growth of business operations.
Tech mantra for life
Automation and change are the Key levers. It gives the opportunity to explore more and enhance current landscape.