How Indian retail industry celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023

From Yogathons to special offers, here’s a quick recap of how some key brands and retailers in India celebrated the International Day of Yoga

New Delhi: The entire world observes 21 June as the International Day of Yoga, with India leading the activities. From giving special offers on activewear to organizing Yoga camps, the day is celebrated with enthusiasm. Here we list a few initiatives taken by brands and the retail fraternity on this day.

Yogathon at Simpli Namdhari’s

The all vegetarian omnichannel retailer organized a Yogathon on the rooftop of its experience store at Banajara Hills in Hyderabad. The yoga session that commenced at 6.30 am and lasted an hour was conducted by a professional yoga instructor, at the end of which participants were directed to the store where they were given hampers and certificates of participation. Over 100 residents participated in the session, as per a release by the brand.

Interactive Yoga Experience by Samsung

This International Yoga Day, leading consumer electronics brand Samsung announced bringing an interactive yoga experience to its consumers on its televisions. Consumers will now be able to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with compatible Samsung smart TVs.

Consumers will get access to guided classes, personalized sessions, real-time feedback on posture correction, and wellness monitoring through the YogiFi app on Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung has entered into an exclusive partnership with YogiFi, an award-winning flagship product by health-tech startup, Wellnesys Technologies for the same.

YogiFi is an award-winning smart yoga mat with built-in activity tracker, posture corrector and a personal motivator.

YogiFi mat works along with the YogiFi mobile app that has content curated by yoga experts. The app comes with premium subscription services such as coach connect that enables users to connect directly with trainers and therapists for personalized sessions. YogiFi also comes along with a teacher portal that enables trainers to remotely monitor their students’ yoga practice.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others. It will soon be available on previous years’ TV models as well, as per a release by the brand.

SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) collaborated closely with YogiFi to bring the app to Samsung smart TVs as part of Samsung’s Make for India initiative.

Yoga sessions at R City Mall

Mumbai-based shopping mall R City celebrated International Yoga Day 2023 in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The event which was conducted between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, saw the participation of wellness, and fitness enthusiasts who engaged in various yoga asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation.

In a separate event at the mall, Decathlon also conducted an exclusive Yoga session for mall patrons on 18 June at R City as an advance celebration of the International Day of Yoga.

A total of 200 people participated in both events combined, according to R City.