How Technology Is Changing The Packaging And Labelling Industry

By Lokesh Harjani

Digital technology has reshaped the business landscape across sectors. The packaging and labeling industry, too, has gone through digital technological advancements.

The industry is adopting smart and sustainable solutions to make product packaging more consumer and brand friendly, as well as ecologically friendly.

Additionally, the industry is riding on the huge advantage of digitalization, with manufacturing brands looking to upgrade traditional packaging with a touch of technology.

Technology is transforming the labelling industry as well. It has changed the static label into dynamic labels by pairing the simple labels with communication channels such as apps and portals having multiple consumer interaction possibilities.

With the help of technology, mass-produced packaging can be turned into something unique and to a particular unit of that product using information factors such as QR codes, alphanumeric codes, RFID or even a scratch-and-scan code.

The advancements in labelling and packaging are a strategic advantage and ensure future survival. Incorporating technology helps companies as it gives them a bird’s eye view of their product’s lifecycle from factory to marketplace.

Packaging upgradation has opened several new opportunities for brands, ranging from anti-counterfeiting, track and trace, to multiple consumer engagement opportunities.

Anti-Counterfeiting

Counterfeiting is a multi-trillion-dollar problem that brands and governments attempt to deal with globally. The new age, digital anti-counterfeiting technologies using QR Codes, are one of the most cost effective and efficient approaches to combat the gray market.

Tracking technology features deter the chances of products being lost or tampered with while travelling through the supply chain ecosystem. With the help of AI and Cloud Technologies, highly secure and intuitive measures help solve the spurious goods’ problem economically and cost-effectively.

Track and Trace

Track and trace technologies aid in the tracking of product items, boxes, pallets, and containers throughout the supply chain. These technologies provide a cost effective way for businesses to gain insight into their supply chain and eliminate inefficiencies and waste.

Technology also paves the way for automated information management. The new products’ compatibility with cutting-edge cloud technologies, no-sequel databases, and quick mapping and clustering technologies make this technology extraordinarily scalable and adaptable.

The Track and Trace solutions, with the specialized technology, prevents losses and provides brand protection

Consumer Engagement

Technology reconnects consumer engagement, customer service and customer experience between brands and their patrons like never before. Packaging has become the gateway to greater consumer engagement. Gamification and digitalization of the customer experience are the most evident changes from the end user’s standpoint.

Now, product labels are more than simple labels; they may work as a portal to their own product narrative, brand vision, customer connection, and other marketing offerings to win consumer loyalty. The scanning of a one-time code, for example, can assist consumers in obtaining loyalty points or registering their product warranty or even providing access to curated events based on product segment.

Consumers can interact with product demos or clever commercials using AR technology. Consumers can use smart forms to contact the brand’s feedback and support department. The social elements can help firms develop viral marketing among their customers. Overall, the digital package enables brand owners to directly connect with consumers with personalized communication.

Disrupting the supply chain

Packaging shall lead the technological innovation with a whirlwind of technological advancements. IoT, Blockchain, and ML shall present a massive opportunity in customer service and optimizing the supply chain. Efficiency reduced labour costs, faster coordination’s and delivery shall drive the outcome. The improvised performance indicators are what the supply-chain industry can look for.

Smart packaging

The role of packaging has elevated beyond the shelf. Digitalization has brought in new value-producing opportunities to transform industries with varying speed and scope. The technology monitors the freshness of the package-to-package integrity to deliver the ultimate customer experience. QR Codes, RFID or NFC technologies improves the end-toend customer experience. This advocates brand loyalty and an interactive experience among the customers. The unique packaging makes the product stand out among the competition.

Digital trends have changed the dynamics in the packaging value chain. All stakeholders are involved – from brand owners and packaging designers, printers and converters to tool and machine manufacturers, to adapt while at the same time spot additional growth opportunities. As and when technology further keeps evolving, the labelling and packing industry will continue to grow and develop further advancements.

The writer is Founder & CEO, OnSpot Solutions, a Cloud-based Digital platform for Anti -Counterfeiting, Brand protection and Product authentication.

This article was published in January Edition of Progressive Grocer 2022. To read more articles, subscribe to the magazine.