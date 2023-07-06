The device will enable merchants to accept payments via debit cards, credit cards and UPI and it is built on the Android platform

New Delhi: Walmart-owned digital payment company PhonePe has launched a point-of-sale (POS) device that will enable merchants to accept payments via debit cards, credit cards and UPI, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

The POS device is built on the Android platform and will have the PhonePe POS app pre-installed. It will support transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes, the release added.

“The PhonePe POS device, a one-stop solution, empowers our merchant partners to elevate the purchasing experience for their consumers. By accepting credit and debit transactions, merchants can expect an increase in their average ticket size, ultimately driving overall business growth,” Vivek Lohcheb, head of offline business, PhonePe said.

“With PhonePe’s extensive network of over 3.5 crore merchants nationwide, our goal is to expand this solution pan India and deploy 150,000 devices by next year,” Lohcheb added.

Backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification to safeguard consumer data, the device can be used at any place with cellular coverage. It will be offered at a nominal monthly rental.

Key features

1. Automatic batch closure

2. Unified reconciliation

3. Touch screen display

4. Powerful processor

5. Long battery life

6. Built-in printer

7. Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity via sim-card

Founded in late 2015, PhonePe is a digital payment app for consumers and merchants. The company currently has over 46.5 crore registered users and has digitized over 3.5 crore offline merchants, said the release. It processes over 45% of the transactions on the Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS), while also offering investing options on its platforms since 2017.