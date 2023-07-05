Google News
Fastrack Smart onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

With the association with Singh, the retailer has launched its first brand campaign focusing on young Indian consumers

Bengaluru:  Fashion accessory retail brand Fastrack Smart has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. With this association, the retailer has launched its first brand campaign focusing on young Indian consumers.

“With the shared exuberance and fearless fashion approach, this partnership with Ranveer Singh brings a new level of dynamism into our brand,” said Ravi Kuppuraj, chief operating officer-Smart Wearables, Titan Company Ltd.

“I feel it is a dynamic fusion of style, technology, and charisma, promising an exhilarating journey for fashion-forward Indian consumers embracing the future with flair,” he added.

The campaign line, ‘Follow Yourself’ emphasizes how Fastrack Smart empowers young Indian consumers by providing smartwatches that integrate with their lifestyle choices and amplify their spirit with the help of technology, release added.

“Fastrack Smart is all about new age trends, advanced technology, cool designs, and I am all for it. I am pumped about this collaboration as we share similar DNA, and the campaign Follow Yourself’ resonates with my personality,” said Singh.

The campaign will be featured on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

Fastrack was launched in 1998 as a sub-brand of Titan Watches. In 2005, the brand was spun off as an independent brand targeting the urban youth and fashion industry in India. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex and it launched over-the-ear wireless headphones Reflex Tunes in March 2021.

