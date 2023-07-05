10 years of the Soch Red Dot Sale

Over the past decade, the Red Dot Sale by women’s ethnic wear brand Soch has evolved into a strategic business tool helping the brand to delight old as well new customers

What started as an idea in 2013 by Vinay Chatlani, co-founder & CEO of Soch, has evolved into an anticipated event for fashion enthusiasts across the country. The Red Dot Sale by women’s ethnic wear brand Soch has evolved into an independently recognized intellectual property, synonymous with Soch’s name.

The Red Dot Sale offers a wide collection of sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, tunics, lehengas, and kaftans meticulously curated to add timeless charm and elegance to its customers’ wardrobes.

The backstory

What is the story behind the iconic red dot? Drawing inspiration from the Soch logo and the world of art galleries where a red dot symbolizes the sale of a piece, Soch incorporated this concept into its sale campaigns.

The difference

Unlike other fashion brand sales, Soch’s Red Dot Sale is not a typical clearance event. Soch orders exclusive stock for this grand affair, ensuring a diverse range of styles and designs that exceed expectations.

With meticulously crafted ethnic wear, featuring elaborate embroideries and handpicked fabrics, Soch brings forth the rich heritage of Indian aesthetics.

“Since its inception, the Red Dot Sale has been a catalyst to Soch’s growth and success in the fashion retail industry. It goes beyond being a sale event; it has become an integral part of our brand identity and a symbol of our relentless pursuit of excellence,” Vinay Chatlani, co-founder and chief executive officer of Soch said.

According to him, The Red Dot Sale reveals invaluable insights into consumer preferences, enabling the brand to stay ahead of market trends and deliver exceptional value to customers.

In addition to providing Soch the opportunity to showcase its wide range of ethnic fashion, it helps attract new customers while helping retain existing customers, who eagerly anticipate this sale every year.

The business benefits

“We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of the Red Dot Sale, not only in terms of sales figures but also in shaping our brand’s perception and positioning. It has become a strategic business tool that drives our growth, strengthens customer engagement, and solidifies our position as a leader in the world of ethnic fashion retail,” Chatlani said.

Year after year, Soch has taken the Red Dot Sale to new heights by expanding into seasonal sales, aligning with market trends, and staying ahead of competitors’ strategies.

Since 2017, the Red Dot Sale draws approximately 1.03 million members each year. A whopping 50% of the customers in the last five years have become regular shoppers at Soch after having experienced the brand for the first time through the Red Dot Sale.

The marketing play

The Red Dot Sale has Soch go the extra mile to captivate customers with exciting and creative campaign shoots, showcasing the enticing offers and diverse styles available during the sale.

To foster an exclusive sense of belonging, the loyalty program, Soch Circle, embraces the mnemonic connection to the Red Dot Sale, creating a community that members are proud to be a part of.

Soch employs a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign for its Red Dot Sale, that encompasses Above the Line (ATL) and Below the Line (BTL) strategies, along with a robust digital presence.

Soch ensures that the marketing mirrors the brand’s diverse collections in its own unique way by using different techniques and themes for its various campaigns.

For example, the Red Dot Sale campaigns are shot to portray a fun and edgy look, while the seasonal launch campaigns are shot keeping the editorial aspect in mind.

Through consistent investment in visually compelling imagery and widespread media dissemination, Soch has transformed the Red Dot Sale into an iconic marketing property, just like the festive season, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of fashion enthusiasts and establishing itself as a trendsetter in the industry.

The Red Dot Sale is currently live across all Soch stores in the country and online.