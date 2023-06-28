Google News
Meena Bazaar opens fifth store in Ghaziabad

Meena Bazaar’s flagship store is at Karol Bagh and is spread across an area of 10,000 sq. ft. and it has 44 stores across the country, currently

New Delhi: Delhi-based ethnic wear brand Meena Bazaar opened its latest store at KW Delhi-6 mall in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. This is the brand’s fifth store in the area, a company official announced on social media.

CRA Realtors shared the news, saying, “We are happy to announce; Meena Bazaar opens thier wonderful store for thier shoppers in Raj Nagar Extension #ghaziabad at #Kwmall.”

Founded by Suresh and Vishnu Manglani in 1970 as a small store selling printed saree, currently the brand offers a range of saree, suits, suit pieces, lehnga, kurti, etc.

The brand operates company owned company operated stores and has its stores at high streets and malls. Its flagship store is at Karol Bagh and is spread across an area of 10,000 sq. ft. Currently, Meena Bazaar has 44 stores across the country, according to the company’s spokesperson.

KW Delhi 6 shopping centre is situated at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad and is spread across 3 lakh sq. ft. The mall houses 86 brands out of which 50 are fashion brands and 25 are food and beverage brands, according the mall’s website.

 

FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Goel will spearhead the company's technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall...

