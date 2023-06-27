Fashion brand icons: Sameer Manglani of Meena Bazaar

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Sameer Manglani

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Sameer Manglani

Partner, Meena Bazaar

Education profile

Graduate – BA Economics – University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA

Career history and experience

I am a third generation entrepreneur, behind, Delhi’s original and iconic women’s ethnic wear brand- Meena Bazaar. I am committed to keeping Meena Bazaar’s heritage alive by adapting to constantly evolving fashion needs, and delivering impeccable results.

Role and responsibilities

To lead and ensure smooth functioning of the overall retail operations of Meena Bazaar.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Strengths: Brainstorming and Critical Thinking, Public Speaking Skills, Eagerness to Learn, Collaboration, and Self Regulation

Weakness: Micromanaging, Detail-oriented and aiming for perfection

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Leveraging technology to achieve a clear mission, “to serve our existing customers to the best of our ability.” My aim is to expand pan India and leave a global imprint for Indian ethnic wear.

Game-changing retail technologies according to you

WhatsApp

Conversational selling

Omnichannel presence

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

I’ve been able to fuse a modern twist of technology to the otherwise traditional retail environment through the implementation of systems and processes that promote sustainable business and brand growth.

Creative thinking skills and problem-solving skills have helped me come a long way in ways to connect and deal with all kinds of customers. The visualization process is another valuable skill that has helped me plan, implement, and execute my goal.

Lessons learned over the years

I believe in following “Pareto’s Principle” of 80-20, where you can get maximum efficiencies and effectiveness of work by optimal utilization of time and resources.

Each and every aspect of business needs to be

C – Created

A – Aligned

R – Rolled out

M – Monitored

A – Held accountable

Your take on the future of industry

With brands and consumers becoming more conscious of their impact on the environment, there is a need to develop a sustainable ecosystem while being environmentally responsible. I believe that the future of the retail industry will be shaped by the ability of retailers to leverage technology to meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers.

Any role model in the industry

My father- Mr Rajiv Manglani

Mr Ravi Modi, Manyavar

Sh.Dirubhai Ambani and Mr Mukesh Ambani , Reliance Industries

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

I believe in the never give up spirit! Failures are normal and never get disheartened by them.

One and One are eleven, and I believe in working together to the full potential.

Never stop learning, ‘what you think is what you attract’

Life mantra

What I can see in my mind, I can hold in my hands.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue