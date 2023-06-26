Barista Coffee Company opens its first café in Ahmedabad

Located at Bodakdev in Ahmedabad, this is Barista’s 365th retail outlet in the country and third in Gujarat

Mumbai: Barista Coffee Company has opened its first café in Gujarat, the company announced in a press release on Monday. Located at Bodakdev in Ahmedabad, this is the company’s 365th retail outlet in the country and its third in Gujarat.

“Barista Café at Bodakdev, Ahmedabad marks our presence in the city and this is our third café in the state of Gujarat. Ahmedabad has always been a strategic market for us and we are sure to make an impact with our offerings which are suited to the palate type. We are aiming to build the network further in the state of Gujarat and our first store at Ahmedabad would help to push this agenda further,” said Rajat Agrawal, chief executive officer, Barista Coffee.

The menu at Barista offers a wide selection of coffees along with a variety of sandwiches, wraps and desserts.

Incepted in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Limited, the company started with the objective to deliver an international coffee experience to its customers. It not only provides several types of coffee but also has diversified its menu with eatables. Adding to its portfolio, Barista also caters to its guests with products such as chocolates, instant coffee and cookies through its outlets and General Trade stores across pan India.