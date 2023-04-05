Coffee chain Barista opens its 350th store in Udaipur

The brand aims to achieve a store count of 500 in the next two years

Mumbai: Coffee chain Barista Coffee Company opened its 350th store at Saheli Marg, Udaipur in Rajasthan recently. The store commemorates the 23rd year of Barista’s coffee business.

“Over the past few years, we have expanded well in tourist destinations and Udaipur is the latest entrant to the list. We are excited to be brewing in Udaipur and look to serve both domestic and international guests at this store,” Rajat Agrawal, chief executive officer, Barista said.

“At Barista, we are expanding our footprint across the country in a strategic manner and plan to be at 500 store count over the next two years,” he added.

Incepted in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Ltd., Barista offers a variety of coffees and non-coffee beverages, along with all-day snacking items. The brand has a presence in over 100 cities across the globe. In addition to the cafe portfolio, it has expanded into casual dining formats through its flagship Barista Diner.