Voyage Eyewear collaborates with actor Aditya Seal for a new campaign

Indiaretailing Bureau
Mumbai: Voyage Eyewear, an online brand offering luxury sunglasses, has collaborated with Bollywood actor Aditya Seal to mark the beginning of a campaign aimed at revolutionizing eyewear fashion, the company announced in a press release.

The campaign will showcase Voyage Eyewear’s best-selling collection, featuring a wide array of contemporary eyewear designs.

Varun Agarwal, co-founder, Voyage Eyewear said, “We are delighted to partner with Aditya Seal for this exclusive campaign. This partnership is a testament to our shared passion for fashion and commitment to setting new trends in the eyewear industry.”

During the 3-month partnership, both parties will collaborate on digital promotional activities, which include social media campaigns and exclusive product launches.

Founded by Sweta Agarwal and Varun Agarwal in 2015, the brand offers a large selection of eyewear including aviators, wayfarers, and other frames in a variety of colours.

