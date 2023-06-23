Voyage Eyewear collaborates with actor Aditya Seal for a new campaign

During the 3-month partnership, both parties will collaborate on digital promotional activities, which include social media campaigns and exclusive product launches

Mumbai: Voyage Eyewear, an online brand offering luxury sunglasses, has collaborated with Bollywood actor Aditya Seal to mark the beginning of a campaign aimed at revolutionizing eyewear fashion, the company announced in a press release.

The campaign will showcase Voyage Eyewear’s best-selling collection, featuring a wide array of contemporary eyewear designs.

Varun Agarwal, co-founder, Voyage Eyewear said, “We are delighted to partner with Aditya Seal for this exclusive campaign. This partnership is a testament to our shared passion for fashion and commitment to setting new trends in the eyewear industry.”

Founded by Sweta Agarwal and Varun Agarwal in 2015, the brand offers a large selection of eyewear including aviators, wayfarers, and other frames in a variety of colours.