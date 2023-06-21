Good Flippin’ Burgers raises $4 Million in Series A Round

The burger company will use the funds for geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and to further refine its dining and quick service models

Mumbai: Burger chain Good Flippin’ Burgers has raised $ 4 million in its latest Series A round of funding via Tanglin Venture Partners, the company announced in a press release. Ashika Capital was a financial advisor to this round.

“This investment is a significant milestone for us and will empower us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring our delicious burgers to an even wider customer base,” said Viren DSilva, co-founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers.

“Viren, Sid and Sijo are exceptional founders with extreme customer obsession and process orientation. They have built a strong brand in Good Flippin’ Burgers with extraordinary customer love. At Tanglin, we are extremely excited to be partnering with the team and look forward to working with them towards building an enduring business,” said Sankalp Gupta, partner at Tanglin Venture Partners.

Founded by Viren DSilva, Sijo Mathew, and Sid Marchant, the company will primarily concentrate on geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and further refining its dining and quick service models.

Good Flippin’ Burgers was launched in 2019 in Mumbai. The brand currently has a total of 23 outlets and rising across Mumbai and Delhi with a headcount of more than 295 employees. With 16 stores across Mumbai, the brand has also made inroads in Delhi with seven outlets. Good Flippin’ Burgers raised $1 million in April 2022 and have grown 3X this past year.