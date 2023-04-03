FoodFood & BeverageFood ServiceLatest News

Good Flippin’ Burgers opens two outlets in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
31
0
Good Flippin' Burgers outlet at Mira Road, Mumbai
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

One outlet is located at the Thane Wagle Estate while the other is at Mira road

Mumbai: Mumbai-based burger brand Good Flippin’ Burgers has announced opening two more outlets in city. The first outlet is at Thane Wagle Estate and the second is at Mira Road. The brand already has 16 outlets in the city.

The Thane Wagle Estate outlet is a curbside pickup, providing customers with signature dishes through online orders and delivery services. The second outlet, situated at Mira Road, is a hybrid establishment offering dine-in, takeaway, and delivery services.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our two new outlets in Mumbai, which will bring our offerings to even more people in the Thane and Mira Road areas. We understand that in large cities like Mumbai, we reach as close to our consumers as possible to give them the best experience of our burgers,” said Viren D’Silva, co-founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers.

Good Flippin’ Burgers was launched in 2019 in Mumbai. The burger brand currently has a total of 23 outlets across Mumbai and Delhi with a headcount of more than 250 employees. With 16 stores across Mumbai, the brand made inroads in Delhi earlier this year with seven outlets. The brand also announced a fresh round of funding amounting to $1 million earlier in 2022.

Previous articleWomenswear brand Latin Quarters opens store in Bengaluru
Next articleUClean reaches the 100-city milestone

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Flipkart Wholesale launches its flagship omnichannel campaign Vyapari Diwas for kirana members

The campaign will go live from 3 April - 9 April 2023 across Flipkart Wholesale stores, and online platform...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.