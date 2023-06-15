Samsung opens biggest premium experience store in Telangana

The company eyes to increase the share of business from premium products to 60 per cent in the Telangana

New Delhi: Smartphone major Samsung has opened its biggest premium experience store in Telangana as it eyes to increase the share of business from premium products to 60 per cent in the state, the company said on Wednesday.

Spread over 3,500 square feet, it is at par in terms of Samsung’s premium experience store in Delhi.

“We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed especially for Gen Z consumers,” Samsung India, Senior Director, Sumit Walia said in a statement.

Samsung has the biggest Premium Experience Store in Bengaluru, spread over an area of around 33,000 square feet.

The company has plans to set up a total of 15 premium experience stores across the country by December as it aims to enhance the share of revenue from premium products in the overall business.

“In 2023, Samsung aims to take premium contribution in the Telangana state to 60 per cent and in Hyderabad city to 70 per cent,” Samsung India, Head of Exclusive Brand Shops, Rahul Singh said.

Samsung has 56 brand stores in Telangana.

The contribution of premium products at Samsung exclusive stores in Telangana and Hyderabad city is 50 and 65 per cent, respectively, Singh said.

“In 2022, we saw strong growth of 30 per cent across our brand stores in Telangana. We expect to grow in excess of 30 per cent in the state on the back of the launch of this new Premium Experience Store, and the upcoming festival season,” he said.