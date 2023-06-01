Samsung enters in OLED TV segment in India; to manufacture locally

Samsung India, one of the leading players in the TV segment, is getting its entire OLED TV lineup manufactured locally in India

New Delhi: Consumer electronic makers Samsung has forayed into the OLED TV (Organic light-emitting diode) segment in the Indian market, enhancing its presence in the premium TV segment.

Samsung India, one of the leading players in the TV segment, is getting its entire OLED TV lineup manufactured locally in India, the company said in a statement.

Samsung India on Thursday announced the launch of its OLED TV range S95C and S90C, with AI-enabled Neural Quantum 4K Processor, delivering deep blacks, clean whites and lively colours.

Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh said: “The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market”.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality,” he said.

Samsung’s OLED TV range, whose price starts from Rs 1.69 lakh onwards, comes with features like intelligent EyeComfort Mode, wireless Dolby Atmos and OTS+ enabling sound and IoT Hub and IoT-enabled sensors.

OLEDs are different from LED TV, which works on the principle of self-illumination and requires a backlighting setup. While OLED is the self-illuminating type and is significantly thinner than LED TVs with a wider viewing angle.

According to a recent report from Counterpoint Research report India’s smart TV shipments recorded double-digit growth of 28 per cent in 2022. Samsung took the second spot followed by Smart device maker Xiaomi.